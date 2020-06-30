901 N Bishop St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

CALL/TXT MICHAEL SAMMONS WITH RENTERS WAREHOUSE AT 512-762-6313! Open living/dining to kitchen. Large living space with great windows for a lot of natural light! Ceramic tile throughout except the carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has a newer refrigerator and dishwasher, and a fairly new oven/stove. Good size pantry as well! The hallway contains a coat closet and a linen closet with plenty of shelves. Also a full three piece bath. The master bedroom has a half bath attached and a good sized closet. Sliding glass door to a small covered back patio. There are two other bedroom's with good sized closets as well. Laundry space with hookup's are outside, around back, and covered. Large backyard space. OUTSIDE PETS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT AND OWNER APPROVAL.