All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 901 N Bishop St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
901 N Bishop St
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

901 N Bishop St

901 North Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

901 North Bishop Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Westover

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
CALL/TXT MICHAEL SAMMONS WITH RENTERS WAREHOUSE AT 512-762-6313! Open living/dining to kitchen. Large living space with great windows for a lot of natural light! Ceramic tile throughout except the carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has a newer refrigerator and dishwasher, and a fairly new oven/stove. Good size pantry as well! The hallway contains a coat closet and a linen closet with plenty of shelves. Also a full three piece bath. The master bedroom has a half bath attached and a good sized closet. Sliding glass door to a small covered back patio. There are two other bedroom's with good sized closets as well. Laundry space with hookup's are outside, around back, and covered. Large backyard space. OUTSIDE PETS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT AND OWNER APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N Bishop St have any available units?
901 N Bishop St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 N Bishop St have?
Some of 901 N Bishop St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 N Bishop St currently offering any rent specials?
901 N Bishop St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N Bishop St pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 N Bishop St is pet friendly.
Does 901 N Bishop St offer parking?
No, 901 N Bishop St does not offer parking.
Does 901 N Bishop St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 N Bishop St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N Bishop St have a pool?
Yes, 901 N Bishop St has a pool.
Does 901 N Bishop St have accessible units?
No, 901 N Bishop St does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N Bishop St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 N Bishop St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District