820 Sagewood Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now pre-leasing for the Fall. Washer and dryer, fenced yard, private bathrooms for each room, 2 car garage, available beginning of July. Call us for details. Pets are welcome!