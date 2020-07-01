Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 820 Sagewood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
820 Sagewood Trail
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
820 Sagewood Trail
820 Sagewood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
820 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now pre-leasing for the Fall. Washer and dryer, fenced yard, private bathrooms for each room, 2 car garage, available beginning of July. Call us for details. Pets are welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
200
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
820 Sagewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 820 Sagewood Trail have?
Some of 820 Sagewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 820 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
820 Sagewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Sagewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 820 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 820 Sagewood Trail offers parking.
Does 820 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Sagewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 820 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 820 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 820 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
