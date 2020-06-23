All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

535 Stampede Road

535 Stampede Rd · No Longer Available
Location

535 Stampede Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Located in the beautiful community of Blanco Vista with wonderful neighborhood amenities, built in 2018, this home has a lot to offer~Inside you'll find an open floor plan, bright & spacious~Kitchen contains granite counters, a large center island, SS appliances & ample storage~Easy to maintain tile floors throughout common areas~Master located on main level & 3 sizable secondary bedrooms plus a large flex space up~Enjoy a partially covered patio overlooking a landscaped yard & all this community has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Stampede Road have any available units?
535 Stampede Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Stampede Road have?
Some of 535 Stampede Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Stampede Road currently offering any rent specials?
535 Stampede Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Stampede Road pet-friendly?
No, 535 Stampede Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 535 Stampede Road offer parking?
Yes, 535 Stampede Road offers parking.
Does 535 Stampede Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Stampede Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Stampede Road have a pool?
No, 535 Stampede Road does not have a pool.
Does 535 Stampede Road have accessible units?
No, 535 Stampede Road does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Stampede Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Stampede Road has units with dishwashers.
