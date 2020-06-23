535 Stampede Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the beautiful community of Blanco Vista with wonderful neighborhood amenities, built in 2018, this home has a lot to offer~Inside you'll find an open floor plan, bright & spacious~Kitchen contains granite counters, a large center island, SS appliances & ample storage~Easy to maintain tile floors throughout common areas~Master located on main level & 3 sizable secondary bedrooms plus a large flex space up~Enjoy a partially covered patio overlooking a landscaped yard & all this community has to offer!