501 Mc Gehee St
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM

501 Mc Gehee St

501 McGehee St · No Longer Available
Location

501 McGehee St, San Marcos, TX 78666
East Guadalupe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Freshly Renovated, walking distance to Texas State University, The Square, and The San Marcos River. We love Pets! This is a corner lot that would be great for students with 3 bedrooms with individual keyed locks all with their own full bath. The house is about 45 years old but has been renovated 2 times in the last 10 years. This time being the big Reno. This is in a quiet neighborhood with great neighbors. Rio Vista park is a hit on the weekends, but going there after a long day at class for a dip is easy with the 3-4 minute walk. This is an 11-Month Lease. Lawn care will be included and performed on a bi weekly schedule by CLC Landscaping LLC. No need to worry about a mower. If you have any questions before applying, please reach out to us at 512-914-6001 We look forward to showing you this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Mc Gehee St have any available units?
501 Mc Gehee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Mc Gehee St have?
Some of 501 Mc Gehee St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Mc Gehee St currently offering any rent specials?
501 Mc Gehee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Mc Gehee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Mc Gehee St is pet friendly.
Does 501 Mc Gehee St offer parking?
Yes, 501 Mc Gehee St offers parking.
Does 501 Mc Gehee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Mc Gehee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Mc Gehee St have a pool?
No, 501 Mc Gehee St does not have a pool.
Does 501 Mc Gehee St have accessible units?
No, 501 Mc Gehee St does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Mc Gehee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Mc Gehee St has units with dishwashers.
