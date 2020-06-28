501 Mc Gehee St

Amenities
Freshly Renovated, walking distance to Texas State University, The Square, and The San Marcos River. We love Pets! This is a corner lot that would be great for students with 3 bedrooms with individual keyed locks all with their own full bath. The house is about 45 years old but has been renovated 2 times in the last 10 years. This time being the big Reno. This is in a quiet neighborhood with great neighbors. Rio Vista park is a hit on the weekends, but going there after a long day at class for a dip is easy with the 3-4 minute walk. This is an 11-Month Lease. Lawn care will be included and performed on a bi weekly schedule by CLC Landscaping LLC. No need to worry about a mower. If you have any questions before applying, please reach out to us at 512-914-6001 We look forward to showing you this beautiful home.