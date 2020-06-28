501 Mc Gehee St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Freshly Renovated, walking distance to Texas State University, The Square, and The San Marcos River. We love Pets! This is a corner lot that would be great for students with 3 bedrooms with individual keyed locks all with their own full bath. The house is about 45 years old but has been renovated 2 times in the last 10 years. This time being the big Reno. This is in a quiet neighborhood with great neighbors. Rio Vista park is a hit on the weekends, but going there after a long day at class for a dip is easy with the 3-4 minute walk. This is an 11-Month Lease. Lawn care will be included and performed on a bi weekly schedule by CLC Landscaping LLC. No need to worry about a mower. If you have any questions before applying, please reach out to us at 512-914-6001 We look forward to showing you this beautiful home.