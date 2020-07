Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

**PRE LEASING FOR A JULY 10th MOVE IN** 1 bed/ 1 bath garage apartment Base Rent is $850.00 plus $125.00 to include ALL BILLS: water/ waste water/ trash, electricity, gas and Internet. Located in a quiet and well established neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. Washer and dryer included!

Garage not included.