San Marcos, TX
333 Newberry Trail
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

333 Newberry Trail

333 Newberry Trail · No Longer Available
San Marcos
2 Bedrooms
Location

333 Newberry Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This 1 bed/ 1 bath garage apartment is $975.00 ALL BILLS PAID including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, electricity, and Internet. Kitchen appliances and Washer/Dryer included. The apartment overlooks fields with no neighbors in the back. Small fenced area.

This property is located in a well established neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. Does not include garage parking. One parking spot reserved for tenant near garage apartment entrance.

Copy & Past link below to view a 3D walk thru of this unit.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4zvxnpTjrPt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Newberry Trail have any available units?
333 Newberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Newberry Trail have?
Some of 333 Newberry Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Newberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
333 Newberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Newberry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Newberry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 333 Newberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 333 Newberry Trail offers parking.
Does 333 Newberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Newberry Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Newberry Trail have a pool?
No, 333 Newberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 333 Newberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 333 Newberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Newberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Newberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

