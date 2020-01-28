333 Newberry Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This 1 bed/ 1 bath garage apartment is $975.00 ALL BILLS PAID including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, electricity, and Internet. Kitchen appliances and Washer/Dryer included. The apartment overlooks fields with no neighbors in the back. Small fenced area.



This property is located in a well established neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. Does not include garage parking. One parking spot reserved for tenant near garage apartment entrance.



Copy & Past link below to view a 3D walk thru of this unit.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4zvxnpTjrPt