333 Newberry Trail

Amenities
This 1 bed/ 1 bath garage apartment is $975.00 ALL BILLS PAID including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, electricity, and Internet. Kitchen appliances and Washer/Dryer included. The apartment overlooks fields with no neighbors in the back. Small fenced area.
This property is located in a well established neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. Does not include garage parking. One parking spot reserved for tenant near garage apartment entrance.
Copy & Past link below to view a 3D walk thru of this unit.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4zvxnpTjrPt