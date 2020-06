Amenities

2 bed/ 2 bath built in 2015 in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village with attached 2 car garage. Base rent is $1225.00 plus $250.00 including ALL bills: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, and electricity. Quiet neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. All kitchen appliances and full size washer/ dryer included.



***Move In July 24th, 2019***