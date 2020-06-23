All apartments in San Marcos
312 Lance Trail
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM

312 Lance Trail

312 Lance Trl · No Longer Available
Location

312 Lance Trl, San Marcos, TX 78666
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous newly built home! This four bedroom stunner features a spacious livingroom with wood flooring. The open kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and recessed lighting. The bedrooms are all well sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Don't miss out on being the first renter to enjoy this brand new home! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets under 20 lbs. accepted, $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25 pet rent per pet-2 pets max.
Property is electric and gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

