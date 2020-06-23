312 Lance Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous newly built home! This four bedroom stunner features a spacious livingroom with wood flooring. The open kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and recessed lighting. The bedrooms are all well sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Don't miss out on being the first renter to enjoy this brand new home! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Pets under 20 lbs. accepted, $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25 pet rent per pet-2 pets max.

Property is electric and gas