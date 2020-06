Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This modern two-story 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is zoned as a condo with low-maintenance exterior since landscaping is taken care of by the homeowners association. As you enter into the foyer the breakfast bar offers inviting seating overlooking the open kitchen that divides the living room and dining room. Black appliances, wood cabinets and gas stove. Upgraded lighting fixtures and wood flooring downstairs. Both bedrooms are located upstairs each with their own en-suite bathroom. Detached garage offers parking for 2 vehicles. From the backyard it is a short distance to the neighborhood river park on the Blanco River.