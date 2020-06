Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included garage playground range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

**Pre Leasing for a July Move In** Quaint 1 bedroom unit in duplex style home with washer/dryer in garage. Less than 1 mile drive to IH-35 and close to Grocery Stores, Outlet Malls. Blanco River Access in neighborhood with playground and soccer field. Rent is $850 plus $125 with all bills paid including water/ waste water/ trash, gas and electricity. Utilities and thermostat are shared with the tenant(s) upstairs.