Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful custom built home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot surrounded by large oak trees! Open living area, tile flooring, kitchen bar with stainless steel appliances, and a sweet backyard patio deck! Brand new A/C installed! Jacuzzi-style bathtub in master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and double vanity. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Pet friendly! Ready to be your next home-Come see it!

***Virtual tour video***-https://youtu.be/uumab14IXEg