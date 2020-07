Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***Pre Leasing for a July 2020 Move In***Single Story 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with fenced backyard, patio area and mature trees on property. Located approximately 2 miles from the downtown San Marcos TX square, Texas State University and the HEB Grocery Store. Bamboo wood floors and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Pets allowed with $300 Pet Deposit per pet under 35 LBS. All pets over 35 LBS will require a $500 deposit and $25 per month pet rent with owner approval. Limit of 2 pets.