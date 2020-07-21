All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

1816 Pearce Court

1816 Pearce Court · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Pearce Court, San Marcos, TX 78666
Greater Castle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is gorgeous, well maintained and completely “move-in ready”. Many recent updates including: New Carpet, Fresh interior Paint, Fortified Fence, recent entire HVAC system upgrade, recent roof installation, replaced and painted siding, upgraded tile and wood floors and more. Granite! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac very close to 2 Texas State bus route stops and the downtown San Marcos square. Washer, Dryer, Both Refrigerators, Patio Furniture, Shelves and Work Bench convey! Bus is two blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Pearce Court have any available units?
1816 Pearce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Pearce Court have?
Some of 1816 Pearce Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Pearce Court currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Pearce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Pearce Court pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Pearce Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1816 Pearce Court offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Pearce Court offers parking.
Does 1816 Pearce Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 Pearce Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Pearce Court have a pool?
No, 1816 Pearce Court does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Pearce Court have accessible units?
No, 1816 Pearce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Pearce Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Pearce Court has units with dishwashers.
