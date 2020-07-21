1816 Pearce Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is gorgeous, well maintained and completely “move-in ready”. Many recent updates including: New Carpet, Fresh interior Paint, Fortified Fence, recent entire HVAC system upgrade, recent roof installation, replaced and painted siding, upgraded tile and wood floors and more. Granite! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac very close to 2 Texas State bus route stops and the downtown San Marcos square. Washer, Dryer, Both Refrigerators, Patio Furniture, Shelves and Work Bench convey! Bus is two blocks away!