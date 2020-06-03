158 Wainscot Oak Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the beautifully planned Blanco Vista neighborhood. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bath with a spacious shower. Multiple external living areas, shaded front porch and an artfully designed stone patio in the rear. 2 car detached finished garage with rear entry. Home is only about 1 mile from Five Mile Damn on the Blanco River. Flexible move in on 4/15/20. Apply today with SMTX Property Management.