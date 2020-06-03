All apartments in San Marcos
158 Wainscot Oak Way
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

158 Wainscot Oak Way

158 Wainscot Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

158 Wainscot Oak Way, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the beautifully planned Blanco Vista neighborhood. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bath with a spacious shower. Multiple external living areas, shaded front porch and an artfully designed stone patio in the rear. 2 car detached finished garage with rear entry. Home is only about 1 mile from Five Mile Damn on the Blanco River. Flexible move in on 4/15/20. Apply today with SMTX Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

