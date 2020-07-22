1513 Marlton Street

Amenities

ENERGY EFFICIENT KITTY FRIENDLY HOUSE- FOR LEASE! 250 ft lot that backs to undeveloped land. 4.7 kW rooftop solar panels. 1300 gallons of rainwater collection. Triple-paned, double-hung, full-screen, low-e windows. Screened porch/catio. Whole-house fan. C.A.T. indoor Cat Activity Trail. Outhouse for litter-boxes w/ tunnel access from house. Deep freezer. NO CARPET. 2 SHEDS/WORKSHOP: 1 workshop w/ electricity/ A/C, loft & 1 storage cabin w/ loft- no need to pay for storage! Rich color palate. Built-in storage throughout. Fenced. Fruit trees, flowers, & herbs. Vegetable garden areas. Square feet may be small but home is built like a boat- a space for everything. Cat owners preferred/no dogs: this house is customized & there is an outside kitty who needs to be cared for by tenant. Walk to Prospect Park/Purgatory Greenspace. 2 miles to campus, 2 miles to downtown/grocery- bike everywhere! Nice neighbors. Single-family zoning: no more than 2 unrelated adults per City regs. Unique home!