JULY MOVE IN!! Video tour https://youtu.be/zOsYCFZ9neQ Awesome 3 Bed / 3 Full Bath home. Each bedroom has private bathroom. Great location in San Marcos. 2nd Floor Duplex. **Virtual Tour is not of actual home. All units are same floor plan size** River Road Duplexes is a quiet community nestled along the Blanco River. Residents enjoy large grassy yard area with gazebo and BBQ Grills under shade trees. Convenient location close to Walmart.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1420 River Rd have?
Some of 1420 River Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
