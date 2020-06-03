All apartments in San Marcos
1420 River Rd

Location

1420 River Road, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
JULY MOVE IN!! Video tour https://youtu.be/zOsYCFZ9neQ
Awesome 3 Bed / 3 Full Bath home. Each bedroom has private bathroom. Great location in San Marcos. 2nd Floor Duplex.
**Virtual Tour is not of actual home. All units are same floor plan size**
River Road Duplexes is a quiet community nestled along the Blanco River. Residents enjoy large grassy yard area with gazebo and BBQ Grills under shade trees. Convenient location close to Walmart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 River Rd have any available units?
1420 River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 River Rd have?
Some of 1420 River Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1420 River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1420 River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1420 River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1420 River Rd offers parking.
Does 1420 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 River Rd have a pool?
No, 1420 River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1420 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 1420 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 River Rd has units with dishwashers.
