Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

I am transferring schools next semester so I have an open room available in a 6 bed 6.5 bath townhome. Roommates are very clean and respectful. Townhome is VERY spacious and management is very quick to respond to issues. Additionally, there is a private shuttle that transports students to and from the Texas State campus, so no overly priced parking permit is needed.