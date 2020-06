Amenities

Palms apartment homes are located walking distance from the Texas State Bobcat stadium and conveniently located near restaurants and stores. The property is also only a block away from a bus stop. The property includes a renovated laundry facility, pool, picnic areas, and plenty of parking for you and your guests. If you are looking to be room mate free, enjoy your own space right here! Our apartment homes include gas, water, waste water and trash which is a great way to save money.