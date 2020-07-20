All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1325 Belmont

1325 Belmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Belmont Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Conveniently Located House with Mature Fruit Trees - Available NOW! This clean, conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home features wood and tile floors in main living area with carpet in bedrooms, plenty of storage, large fenced back yard with multiple mature fruit trees and a storage shed. The owner provides the Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Units. The house is just blocks away from Goodnight Junior High, restaurants and easy access to I-35. We are looking for quiet tenants to compliment neighborhood and not really interested in pets. Please call to schedule a showing or if you have any questions.
512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4778949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Belmont have any available units?
1325 Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Belmont have?
Some of 1325 Belmont's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Belmont is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Belmont offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Belmont offers parking.
Does 1325 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Belmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Belmont have a pool?
No, 1325 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 1325 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Belmont has units with dishwashers.
