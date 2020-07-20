1325 Belmont

Amenities
Conveniently Located House with Mature Fruit Trees - Available NOW! This clean, conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home features wood and tile floors in main living area with carpet in bedrooms, plenty of storage, large fenced back yard with multiple mature fruit trees and a storage shed. The owner provides the Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Units. The house is just blocks away from Goodnight Junior High, restaurants and easy access to I-35. We are looking for quiet tenants to compliment neighborhood and not really interested in pets. Please call to schedule a showing or if you have any questions.
512-396-4580
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4778949)