1310 Baylor Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath - We are just finishing the final touches on this home. It includes fresh paint, fire place, new quartz counter tops throughout, new kitchen cabinets, tile flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fans in each room, private outdoor patio and a fenced in yard with mature trees. The unit also includes inside washer/dryer connections. We are looking for quiet tenants to care for the home as if it were their own. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and utilities. Not really interested in pets.



Call today to schedule a showing 512-396-4580



(RLNE4972561)