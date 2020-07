Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with large fenced in back yard and 1 car garage. Large living area and kitchen with huge storage closet and pantry. Pet friendly! Ready for August move in!

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex right off Craddock Ave on Clyde St. Fenced in back yard. Shower/tub combo in one bathroom, stand up shower in other bathroom.