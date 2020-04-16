Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

118 Cypress Ct Available 06/19/20 Very Clean, Well Maintained Home...Built for a Family! - Available June 19th: This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 2250 sqft, built for a family and is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home features tile and vinyl floors throughs, fresh paint, ceilings fans, attached two car garage and lots of curb appeal. Down stairs features open kitchen, breakfast nook, half bath, living room, family room, laundry room, pantry area and large sliding glass doors that lead to private fenced backyard and multiple mature fruit trees. Upstairs you can enjoy drinking your coffee on the patio amongst other features which include: another living room/ lounge area, oversized master suite with large walk in closet and garden tub/ shower, two childrens rooms and another full bath.



Tenant is responsible for yard and all utilities. We are looking for tenants to care for the home as if it was their own. Owner is not interested in pets, parties or problems. Looking for strong rental history. Home is zoned single family.



512-396-4580



No Pets Allowed



