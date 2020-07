Amenities

Newly Built two-Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths in the desirable community of Cottonwood Creek in San Marcos, TX. Bowie Elementary located around the corner and close proximity to San Marcos High School. 2 car garage with fenced yard and covered back porch area. Ceiling fans added in the living room and master, walk in closets in all bedrooms. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen Washer/ Dryer, refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher included.