Come see this Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath home in Blanco Vista community. Features include: Granite Countertops, tile flooring, Breakfast Bar, Open Kitchen to the Living Room, Huge Living Room with High Ceilings, Big Master Closet, 2 car garage and private back yard with covered patio. Refrigerator Included. Small pets allowed, max 2 pets. Enjoy the hike and bike trails, community pool and Five Mile Damn Park. This community goes to Hays CISD schools