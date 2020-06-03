All apartments in San Marcos
1102 Girard

1102 Girard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Girard Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Southwest Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1102 Girard Available 06/05/20 APPLICATION PENDING: 4 Bedroom House in established Neighborhood. - Available 6/5: This spacious Single-Family 4 bedroom, 2 bath house features tile floors thought, large closets, ceiling fans in all bed rooms, central heat and air, completely remodeled second bathroom, fireplace for the winter months, fresh paint throughout as well as all new black appliances. The house is just steps away from Crockett Elementary and in an established neighborhood. The garage has been enclosed and serves as the fourth bedroom, would also make a great office area or play room. We are looking for quiet tenants that will care for the home as if it was their own. The house is zoned single family and follows city zoning ordinance. Owner pays for yard service, but all utilities are tenants responsibility.

Call if you have any further questions or want to schedule a showing.
512-396-4580

(RLNE4076693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

