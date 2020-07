Amenities

Clean and bright 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home on cul-de-sac street. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Fence backyard with covered patio. Brand new carpet. Wood laminate floors and rock accents give this home a fresh, updated feel. Kitchen opens to living. Refrigerator and microwave included. Master bedroom has tons of window light, HUGE walk in closet, soaking tub & double vanity sink. Faux wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Community is minutes from IH35!