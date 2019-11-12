All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 108 Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
108 Crest Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

108 Crest Drive

108 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

108 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
108 Crest Drive Available 06/15/20 GREAT LOCATION, DUPLEX -

This multi-family, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex is ready for new tenants!
The home includes NEW interior paint, fresh NEW carpets in main living area, and in the bedrooms, high ceiling, ceiling fans in each room, pantry, large closets, inside and outside storage space and a fenced in yard. Owner provides Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range. Washer/Dryer connection located inside unit. We take care of mowing your yard, tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Not really interested in pets and looking for quite tenants that will take great care of the place.

For quickest response call 512-396-4580 to schedule a showing today or any questions you may have.

(RLNE5152981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Crest Drive have any available units?
108 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Crest Drive have?
Some of 108 Crest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District