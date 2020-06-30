All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 107 Wild Plum.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
107 Wild Plum
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:20 PM

107 Wild Plum

107 Wild Plum · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

107 Wild Plum, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming two story, single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring in main living areas with carpeting in bedrooms. Spacious eat in kitchen with granite counter-tops and stone backsplash. Family oriented neighborhood and walking distance to Bowie Elementary School. Conveniently located off of IH 35 between Austin and San Antonio. All Appliances are included. Tenant is responsible for any/all appliance maintenance/repairs (except for dishwasher, stove, and garbage disposer). An 18 month lease term will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Wild Plum have any available units?
107 Wild Plum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Wild Plum have?
Some of 107 Wild Plum's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Wild Plum currently offering any rent specials?
107 Wild Plum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Wild Plum pet-friendly?
No, 107 Wild Plum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 107 Wild Plum offer parking?
No, 107 Wild Plum does not offer parking.
Does 107 Wild Plum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Wild Plum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Wild Plum have a pool?
No, 107 Wild Plum does not have a pool.
Does 107 Wild Plum have accessible units?
No, 107 Wild Plum does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Wild Plum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Wild Plum has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District