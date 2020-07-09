All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, TX
107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge

107 Oak Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Oak Ridge Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Tanglewood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge Available 06/01/20 House Built for a Family - Available June 10th: This 3/2 bath home is located in a very established neighborhood in San Marcos. The house features granite counter tops, high ceilings, tile, wood and carpet flooring, lots of natural light, large bedrooms, ceiling fans, two car garage, fenced yard and a fireplace. House is zoned single family. Looking for quiet tenants that will treat the home as if it was their own.

Not really interested in pets. Call the office for more information or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge have any available units?
107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge have?
Some of 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge currently offering any rent specials?
107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge is pet friendly.
Does 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge offer parking?
Yes, 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge offers parking.
Does 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge have a pool?
No, 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge does not have a pool.
Does 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge have accessible units?
No, 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Oakridge - 107 Oakridge does not have units with dishwashers.

