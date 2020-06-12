All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 105 Dolly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
105 Dolly Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:24 PM

105 Dolly Street

105 Dolly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

105 Dolly Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Weatherford Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bed, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Fresh paint through out the house. Open floorplan. Large living area. Spacious kitchen with center island. Lots of cabinet space. Fenced back yard. San Marcos Occupancy Rules apply. Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Dolly Street have any available units?
105 Dolly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Dolly Street have?
Some of 105 Dolly Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Dolly Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Dolly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Dolly Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 Dolly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 105 Dolly Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Dolly Street offers parking.
Does 105 Dolly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Dolly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Dolly Street have a pool?
No, 105 Dolly Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Dolly Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Dolly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Dolly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Dolly Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University