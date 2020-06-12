105 Dolly Street, San Marcos, TX 78666 Weatherford Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
4 bed, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Fresh paint through out the house. Open floorplan. Large living area. Spacious kitchen with center island. Lots of cabinet space. Fenced back yard. San Marcos Occupancy Rules apply. Section 8 accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Dolly Street have any available units?
105 Dolly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Dolly Street have?
Some of 105 Dolly Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 105 Dolly Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Dolly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.