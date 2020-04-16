Amenities

Property Amenities pet friendly

104 Crest Dr Available 06/15/20 Close to TX State Bus Stop! - Available NOW...This property is ready to find some tenants! This duplex is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1200 ft2 unit. It features tile flooring in kitchen and dining area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet in bedrooms with his/hers closets, washer/dryer connections inside, lots of storage space and a nicely shaded back yard.



Owner provides lawn service, but tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry not interested in pets.



Call to schedule a showing 512-396-4580



No Pets Allowed



