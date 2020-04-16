All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

104 Crest Dr

104 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
104 Crest Dr Available 06/15/20 Close to TX State Bus Stop! - Available NOW...This property is ready to find some tenants! This duplex is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1200 ft2 unit. It features tile flooring in kitchen and dining area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet in bedrooms with his/hers closets, washer/dryer connections inside, lots of storage space and a nicely shaded back yard.

Owner provides lawn service, but tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry not interested in pets.

Call to schedule a showing 512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4172004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Crest Dr have any available units?
104 Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Crest Dr have?
Some of 104 Crest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
104 Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 104 Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 104 Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 104 Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 104 Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 104 Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 104 Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.
