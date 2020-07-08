All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1019 Martin Luther King Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1019 Martin Luther King Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:10 AM

1019 Martin Luther King Dr

1019 West Martin Luther King Jr Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1019 West Martin Luther King Jr Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Dunbar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Nice neighborhood, walking distance to town center.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Marcos. Amenities included: deck and hardwood floors. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Walch Rentals at 512-665-1506 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Marcos. Amenities included: deck and hardwood floors. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Walch Rentals at 512-665-1506 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Martin Luther King Dr have any available units?
1019 Martin Luther King Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Martin Luther King Dr have?
Some of 1019 Martin Luther King Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Martin Luther King Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Martin Luther King Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Martin Luther King Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Martin Luther King Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Martin Luther King Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Martin Luther King Dr offers parking.
Does 1019 Martin Luther King Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Martin Luther King Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Martin Luther King Dr have a pool?
No, 1019 Martin Luther King Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Martin Luther King Dr have accessible units?
No, 1019 Martin Luther King Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Martin Luther King Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Martin Luther King Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District