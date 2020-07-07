All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

1016 W Hopkins Street

1016 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Historical 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on Hopkins with Original Hardwood floors can be yours! Enjoy your morning coffee on the upper or lower front porch or on the wooden deck over looking the large backyard. Kitchen amenities include walk in pantry that has been restored down to the original wood walls, gas stove, single basin sink, solid counter tops,& subway tile back splash. Living Room features a hidden TV entertainment area, crown molding, bay window, stain glass, working gas fireplace in formal living, & down stairs full bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms, and a sitting area that goes out on the upper porch. Out Back there is a 2 car carport with an Optional 3rd carport, beautiful mature trees, gardens, and a shed with electricity. To see it all please make sure that you check out the dollhouse virtual tour that we have. Please contact us if you would like to see the remarkable 100+ Year Old Home in the Heart of San Marcos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 W Hopkins Street have any available units?
1016 W Hopkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 W Hopkins Street have?
Some of 1016 W Hopkins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 W Hopkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 W Hopkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 W Hopkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 1016 W Hopkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1016 W Hopkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 1016 W Hopkins Street offers parking.
Does 1016 W Hopkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 W Hopkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 W Hopkins Street have a pool?
No, 1016 W Hopkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 W Hopkins Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 W Hopkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 W Hopkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 W Hopkins Street has units with dishwashers.

