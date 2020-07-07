1016 W Hopkins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful Historical 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on Hopkins with Original Hardwood floors can be yours! Enjoy your morning coffee on the upper or lower front porch or on the wooden deck over looking the large backyard. Kitchen amenities include walk in pantry that has been restored down to the original wood walls, gas stove, single basin sink, solid counter tops,& subway tile back splash. Living Room features a hidden TV entertainment area, crown molding, bay window, stain glass, working gas fireplace in formal living, & down stairs full bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms, and a sitting area that goes out on the upper porch. Out Back there is a 2 car carport with an Optional 3rd carport, beautiful mature trees, gardens, and a shed with electricity. To see it all please make sure that you check out the dollhouse virtual tour that we have. Please contact us if you would like to see the remarkable 100+ Year Old Home in the Heart of San Marcos!