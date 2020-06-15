All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, TX
1011 Wonderworld Dr.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

1011 Wonderworld Dr.

1011 Wonder World Drive · (512) 439-0792
Location

1011 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
Experience the luxurious and laidback style of these stunning San Marcos apartments. Choose from a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to suit your family or individual must-haves. Inspired by Italian design, this property features two shimmering pools, stunning landscaping, luxury clubhouse, basketball court and 24-hour fitness center. This pet-friendly community also provides a Bark Park for your furry friend to run around and play. Each newly updated unit showcases your essential amenities and includes energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, updated countertops and cabinets, spacious walk-in closets, included washer and dryer, luxurious soaking tub, built-in bookcases and computer desk, and more. Last but not least, the awesome location puts you near local coffee shops, restaurants, parks, farmers markets, shopping, and entertainment venues. With easy access to I-35, it?s also only minutes away from Texas State University, making it an ideal apartment for students. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Wonderworld Dr. have any available units?
1011 Wonderworld Dr. has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Wonderworld Dr. have?
Some of 1011 Wonderworld Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Wonderworld Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Wonderworld Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Wonderworld Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Wonderworld Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Wonderworld Dr. offer parking?
No, 1011 Wonderworld Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Wonderworld Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 Wonderworld Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Wonderworld Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1011 Wonderworld Dr. has a pool.
Does 1011 Wonderworld Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1011 Wonderworld Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Wonderworld Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Wonderworld Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
