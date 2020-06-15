1011 Wonderworld Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool

Experience the luxurious and laidback style of these stunning San Marcos apartments. Choose from a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to suit your family or individual must-haves. Inspired by Italian design, this property features two shimmering pools, stunning landscaping, luxury clubhouse, basketball court and 24-hour fitness center. This pet-friendly community also provides a Bark Park for your furry friend to run around and play. Each newly updated unit showcases your essential amenities and includes energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, updated countertops and cabinets, spacious walk-in closets, included washer and dryer, luxurious soaking tub, built-in bookcases and computer desk, and more. Last but not least, the awesome location puts you near local coffee shops, restaurants, parks, farmers markets, shopping, and entertainment venues. With easy access to I-35, it?s also only minutes away from Texas State University, making it an ideal apartment for students. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.