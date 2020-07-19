1009 Hillyer ST

Amenities

Cozy, fully renovated, stone cottage in heart of San Marcos. Home offers new fixtures & appliances throughout as well as flooring & paint. Home has plenty of room w/ foyer (could be used as office, seating area, you name it!), living area & sep. dining space. Enjoy your privacy nestled in a forest of mature trees & bamboo. Home has W/D hookups, covered carport parking spaces & covered back deck. Close to downtown & TX State University. House will have access to private pool & pool house in Spring 2019!