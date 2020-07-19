All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1009 Hillyer ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1009 Hillyer ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1009 Hillyer ST

1009 Hillyer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1009 Hillyer Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Southwest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Cozy, fully renovated, stone cottage in heart of San Marcos. Home offers new fixtures & appliances throughout as well as flooring & paint. Home has plenty of room w/ foyer (could be used as office, seating area, you name it!), living area & sep. dining space. Enjoy your privacy nestled in a forest of mature trees & bamboo. Home has W/D hookups, covered carport parking spaces & covered back deck. Close to downtown & TX State University. House will have access to private pool & pool house in Spring 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Hillyer ST have any available units?
1009 Hillyer ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Hillyer ST have?
Some of 1009 Hillyer ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Hillyer ST currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Hillyer ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Hillyer ST pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Hillyer ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1009 Hillyer ST offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Hillyer ST offers parking.
Does 1009 Hillyer ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Hillyer ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Hillyer ST have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Hillyer ST has a pool.
Does 1009 Hillyer ST have accessible units?
No, 1009 Hillyer ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Hillyer ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Hillyer ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University