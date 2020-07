Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located on the Texas State bus route this 3BR 2.5 bath townhome duplex is available for May, June or July. 1001 is being remodeled weekly therefore the unit will have many changes. 1001 is available for May, June or July and the right side 1003 is Available for Aug 1-15 move in date. The yard will have a brand new fence as well. This unit is in the cul de sac and is short walk to the Texas State Bus route.