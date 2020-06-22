All apartments in Rowlett
2405 Brookside Dr

2405 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Brookside Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Rowlett includes ceiling fans, laminate, ceramic floor and carpet, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, a fireplace, and a fenced-in backyard with a large storage shed and a two-car garage. [TT-A] The home is located near Katy Railroad Park, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin', Walmart Supercenter, Sprouts Farmers Market, LA Fitness, Target, Coyle Middle School, Stephens Elementary School, Rowlett Wet Zone, Kids Kingdom and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Brookside Dr have any available units?
2405 Brookside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2405 Brookside Dr have?
Some of 2405 Brookside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Brookside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Brookside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Brookside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Brookside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Brookside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Brookside Dr offers parking.
Does 2405 Brookside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Brookside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Brookside Dr have a pool?
No, 2405 Brookside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Brookside Dr have accessible units?
No, 2405 Brookside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Brookside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Brookside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Brookside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2405 Brookside Dr has units with air conditioning.

