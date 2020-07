Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access trash valet 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar courtyard fire pit hot tub package receiving smoke-free community

Villages of Rowlett is one unique apartment community. It's beautiful and brand new, yes, but, instead of being another new building in the middle of a field, we sought to integrate something fresh into an established historical neighborhood. Spend your mornings lounging in a never-been-lived-in-before home and your evenings walking to Bankhead Brewing Co., El Centro Mexican, or down to the City of Rowlett Public Library. Live in an apartment that fully embraces what was already there while seeking to contribute as a welcomed addition. Our community is walking and biking distance to every level of public school in Rowlett. Every elementary, middle or high schooler living in Village of Rowlett would be steps away from school and nearby Herfurth Park. Walk to the Downtown Rowlett DART Blue Line station to get anywhere in the greater Dallas area. Live in a new home in a historic location that gives you access to classic Rowlett and beyond.