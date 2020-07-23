/
/
rockwall county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:39 AM
124 Apartments for rent in Rockwall County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
980 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
22 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,319
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from the lake and nearby shopping and dining. European-style architecture with modern finishes. W/D hookup in unit. Community has a beautiful tennis court and pool. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
$
293 Units Available
Rockwall Lake Estates
Royalton at Rockwall Downes
2300 Discovery Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1460 sqft
Rockwall, Texas will be home to a brand new, luxury apartment community! The Royalton at Rockwall Downes will be ideally located at the entrance to the Rockwall Technology Business Park and near the Interstate 30, providing easy access to all that
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Caruth Lake
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
111 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
950 Decker Drive
950 Decker Dr, Rockwall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2092 sqft
Gorgeous & Move In Ready! This 2018 Home features a spacious kitchen with built in microwave, SS appliances, tile backsplash, granite counters & large granite island overlooking the combined dining & living areas making for an awesome open concept
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Drive
202 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2475 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION: OVERSIZED LOT - Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). Two story Mallory plan - Elevation N. Available now for immediate move-in. 4BR, 2.5BA + Smart Home + Greenbelt Lot + Tray Ceilings + Kitchen Island + Patio - 2475 sq. ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Saw Mill Road
308 Saw Mill Rd, Rockwall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1577 sqft
Built in 2019 property. 4 beds 2 baths. Big backyard and pet friendly. Ready to move in ! (Refrigerator is ready for tenants to use) $50 per adult per application.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Rosemary Drive
505 Rosemary Drive, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2106 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
227 Citrus Drive
227 Citrus Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2525 Sabine Circle
2525 Sabine Cir, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1848 sqft
*1 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED, NO EXCEPTIONS. MASK MUST BE WORN BY ALL ENTERING THE HOME* STUNNING HOME in GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Upgrades in and out!! Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances and stone tile backsplash.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
593 Jamestown Lane
593 Jamestown Ln, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2066 sqft
Like new home in sought after Williamsburg subdivision. Rockwall ISD! Covered front porch adds instant curb appeal. Homes has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 dining areas, one of which can be used as a flex space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1817 Tulipwood Drive
1817 Tulipwood Dr, Rockwall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2078 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, front entry, single story, open floor plan. Backyard views of a pond with a walking or jogging trail. 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHS PLUS STUDY. Very rare to find a 4 bedroom with study & 3 bathrooms, in this neighborhood.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
341 Gladstone Circle
341 Gladstone Cir, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2144 sqft
1 story LENNAR home, 4 bed 2.5 bath, formal dining room, fireplace & covered patio! Brushed nickel fixtures, kitchen island, Granite counter tops, Rounded corners, 2 in. faux wood blinds, ceramic Tile in entry & all wet areas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1905 Strongbark Drive
1905 Strongbark Dr, Rockwall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2078 sqft
Lovely single story, open floor plan.4 bedrooms & 3 baths plus study. Very rare to find a 4 bedroom with study & 3 bathrooms in this neighborhood.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
276 Oxford Drive
276 Oxford Drive, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2375 sqft
Awesome floor plan 4 bedrooms (split for privacy) Study with French Doors! Large secluded 2nd floor game room! Covered back patio!Ceiling fans! 4 ft driveway extension! Stone Patio!Radiant Barrier! sound system wiring! Exterior lighting package!
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Louder Way
606 Louder Way, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2283 sqft
Beautiful one story, open floor plan in Rockwall ISD. Enter this property you are greeted with an entry way leading into a formal dining room,. perfect for entertaining. Open family room has a gorgeous stone fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
232 Oxford Drive
232 Oxford Drive, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2590 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME! This home offers an Open Floorplan from the kitchen to living room, with a nice kitchen nook area. Community Park & Pool just a short walk away. Energy Efficiency includes Radiant Barrier, Programmable Thermostat, & Low-E Windows.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
244 Oxford Drive
244 Oxford Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, like-new home in Rockwall ISD! Brick & stone elevation, stone flowerbeds, manicured landscaping, gutters and sprinkler system! Many upgrades include horizontal wood-look tile and industrial lighting.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1617 Audrey Drive
1617 Audrey Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,373 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rockwall County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXRockwall, TXWylie, TXRowlett, TXSachse, TX