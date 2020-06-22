All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Terra Lago

9701 Terra Lago Court · (469) 619-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX 75089

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-359 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit B-446 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit A-204 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-440 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit B-512 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit B-605 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-126 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Unit A-326 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Unit B-217 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Lago.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
yoga
At Terra Lago, our lakeside location, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest! Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer stunning lake views, granite countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, 2 faux wood blinds, and so much more. Select units feature pendant lighting in kitchens, kitchen islands, oval garden tubs, walk-in closets, patios and balconies, walk-in pantries, eat-in kitchen bars, double vanities and bath linen closets! Our pet-friendly community is equipped with resort style pools, courtyards with deck and water feature, tanning ledges, BBQ grills, fitness centers, business center, bocce ball court, walking access to the citys upcoming park/trail system and walking access to Lake Ray Hubbard.\n\nEscape from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dallas and relax in charming Rowlett, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Lake Ray Hubbard, several local parks, the Rowlett Wet Zone and so much more. We are also close to some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Rowlett has to offer. No matter how you spend your days, Terra Lago will always be happy to welcome you home!\n\nWed love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our lakeside apartment community in Rowlett, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per application
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom) Increased deposit may apply, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 (admin fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $35/month, Pest Control: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit, Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage Parking.
Storage Details: Storage's available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Terra Lago have any available units?
Terra Lago has 19 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Terra Lago have?
Some of Terra Lago's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Lago currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra Lago pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Lago is pet friendly.
Does Terra Lago offer parking?
Yes, Terra Lago offers parking.
Does Terra Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terra Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Lago have a pool?
Yes, Terra Lago has a pool.
Does Terra Lago have accessible units?
Yes, Terra Lago has accessible units.
Does Terra Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Lago has units with dishwashers.
Does Terra Lago have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Terra Lago has units with air conditioning.

