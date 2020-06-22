Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard game room internet access internet cafe key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving yoga

At Terra Lago, our lakeside location, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest! Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer stunning lake views, granite countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, 2 faux wood blinds, and so much more. Select units feature pendant lighting in kitchens, kitchen islands, oval garden tubs, walk-in closets, patios and balconies, walk-in pantries, eat-in kitchen bars, double vanities and bath linen closets! Our pet-friendly community is equipped with resort style pools, courtyards with deck and water feature, tanning ledges, BBQ grills, fitness centers, business center, bocce ball court, walking access to the citys upcoming park/trail system and walking access to Lake Ray Hubbard.



Escape from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dallas and relax in charming Rowlett, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Lake Ray Hubbard, several local parks, the Rowlett Wet Zone and so much more. We are also close to some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Rowlett has to offer. No matter how you spend your days, Terra Lago will always be happy to welcome you home!



Wed love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our lakeside apartment community in Rowlett, Texas.