/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
124 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Rowlett
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
598 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
702 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
680 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
48 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
671 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
35 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
718 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
688 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping and dining of North Dallas. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, and wood-style flooring. Residents enjoy outdoor lounge area with pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
859 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like feel. This gated area offers a poolside and internet cafe, private conference room, and a large pool. A private community lake is available. Updated interiors with lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRowlett 3 BedroomsRowlett Accessible ApartmentsRowlett Apartments with Balcony
Rowlett Apartments with GarageRowlett Apartments with GymRowlett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowlett Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRowlett Apartments with Parking