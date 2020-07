Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance media room

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Tucked right outside of beautiful Austin, Texas, Lantower Round Rock is just down the road from premiere shopping and dining destinations, with quick access to multiple highways and Dell Inc. Headquarters HEB, Samsung, and Amazon. We are just minutes away from the Round Rock Outlet Mall and Dell Diamond home of the Round Rock Express. Your new home is located in a scenic community where convenience meets comfort. Experience the beauty and convenience of Round Rock - a coveted location for leisure and accessibility, the community offers amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, pet park, grilling stations, billiard lounge and a resort style pool with free Wi-Fi. Lantower Round Rock is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs. Breed restrictions apply. Find the perfect ...