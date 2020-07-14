Amenities

Bell at Teravista Apartments offers gated apartments for rent in Round Rock, Texas. Our one, two and three bedroom affordable apartment rentals have a variety of spacious floor plan layouts with beautiful golf course and pool views. This pet-friendly rental community is part of one of the best school districts in Texas- Round Rock ISD.



These luxury apartment homes include full-size washer and dryers, ceramic tile, black GE appliances, plantation style blinds, oversized closets, private patios or balconies, ceiling fans, and more. Amenities include covered parking, NEW 24-hour fitness center with cardio and free weight equipment, swimming pool with NEW cabana beds and plush outdoor seating, NEW outdoor kitchen, resident lounge with billiards and coffee bar, and NEW pet park. There are several nearby hiking trails and parks, as well as both basketball and sand volleyball courts at the community.



Conveniently located directly across from Texas State University Round Rock, Austin Com