Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Bell at Teravista

1700 University Blvd · (512) 520-0340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0238 · Avail. Aug 19

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 1328 · Avail. Aug 18

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 0821 · Avail. Aug 17

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0222 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 0825 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. now

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,844

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell at Teravista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
volleyball court
carport
Bell at Teravista Apartments offers gated apartments for rent in Round Rock, Texas. Our one, two and three bedroom affordable apartment rentals have a variety of spacious floor plan layouts with beautiful golf course and pool views. This pet-friendly rental community is part of one of the best school districts in Texas- Round Rock ISD.

These luxury apartment homes include full-size washer and dryers, ceramic tile, black GE appliances, plantation style blinds, oversized closets, private patios or balconies, ceiling fans, and more. Amenities include covered parking, NEW 24-hour fitness center with cardio and free weight equipment, swimming pool with NEW cabana beds and plush outdoor seating, NEW outdoor kitchen, resident lounge with billiards and coffee bar, and NEW pet park. There are several nearby hiking trails and parks, as well as both basketball and sand volleyball courts at the community.

Conveniently located directly across from Texas State University Round Rock, Austin Com

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $40/month, Detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in all units, Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell at Teravista have any available units?
Bell at Teravista has 30 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell at Teravista have?
Some of Bell at Teravista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell at Teravista currently offering any rent specials?
Bell at Teravista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell at Teravista pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell at Teravista is pet friendly.
Does Bell at Teravista offer parking?
Yes, Bell at Teravista offers parking.
Does Bell at Teravista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell at Teravista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell at Teravista have a pool?
Yes, Bell at Teravista has a pool.
Does Bell at Teravista have accessible units?
No, Bell at Teravista does not have accessible units.
Does Bell at Teravista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell at Teravista has units with dishwashers.
