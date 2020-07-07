902 Greenbriar Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed/ 2 bath charming 2 story home is everything you would want and find in this neighborhood. Inside, you're greeted w/ high ceilings & an open, functional floor plan. Bright kitchen w/ walk-in pantry & great view of the backyard. Master on main floor w/ensuite full bath. Bedrooms upstairs w/ updated flooring & access to private balcony! Ring door-bell and automated thermostat and security system. The back yard perfectly transformed into an entertainer's dream space. Come make Greenbriar your home!



Check out our Tour Video: https://youtu.be/BnSAB-PLPfc



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage / Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Greenslopes at Lake Creek

YEAR BUILT: 1984



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Large back yard with great landscaping for entertaining.

- Tall ceilings!

- Stainless Steel appliances!

- Private second floor Terrace/ Balcony!

- Smart home features with Thermostat, security and "Ring" Door-bell



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **