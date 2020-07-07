All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 902 Greenbriar Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
902 Greenbriar Loop
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

902 Greenbriar Loop

902 Greenbriar Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

902 Greenbriar Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed/ 2 bath charming 2 story home is everything you would want and find in this neighborhood. Inside, you're greeted w/ high ceilings & an open, functional floor plan. Bright kitchen w/ walk-in pantry & great view of the backyard. Master on main floor w/ensuite full bath. Bedrooms upstairs w/ updated flooring & access to private balcony! Ring door-bell and automated thermostat and security system. The back yard perfectly transformed into an entertainer's dream space. Come make Greenbriar your home!

Check out our Tour Video: https://youtu.be/BnSAB-PLPfc

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage / Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Greenslopes at Lake Creek
YEAR BUILT: 1984

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Large back yard with great landscaping for entertaining.
- Tall ceilings!
- Stainless Steel appliances!
- Private second floor Terrace/ Balcony!
- Smart home features with Thermostat, security and "Ring" Door-bell

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Greenbriar Loop have any available units?
902 Greenbriar Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Greenbriar Loop have?
Some of 902 Greenbriar Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Greenbriar Loop currently offering any rent specials?
902 Greenbriar Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Greenbriar Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Greenbriar Loop is pet friendly.
Does 902 Greenbriar Loop offer parking?
Yes, 902 Greenbriar Loop offers parking.
Does 902 Greenbriar Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Greenbriar Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Greenbriar Loop have a pool?
No, 902 Greenbriar Loop does not have a pool.
Does 902 Greenbriar Loop have accessible units?
No, 902 Greenbriar Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Greenbriar Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Greenbriar Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District