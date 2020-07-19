670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets 24hr gym

Property Amenities business center courtyard 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45.



Inside this pet-friendly community you?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, a waterscape pool, business center, hot tub theater room and nice courtyards.



Tour this incredible apartment today and marvel at the many features including mini blinds, high ceilings, an oversized walk-in closet, a microwave, private patio/balcony and washer and dryer connections. ?Love Where You Live? finally makes sense!



* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.