670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:35 PM

670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

670 Texas Highway 45 Frontage Road · No Longer Available
Location

670 Texas Highway 45 Frontage Road, Round Rock, TX 78664
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45.

Inside this pet-friendly community you?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, a waterscape pool, business center, hot tub theater room and nice courtyards.

Tour this incredible apartment today and marvel at the many features including mini blinds, high ceilings, an oversized walk-in closet, a microwave, private patio/balcony and washer and dryer connections. ?Love Where You Live? finally makes sense!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have any available units?
670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have?
Some of 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD offer parking?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD has a pool.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
