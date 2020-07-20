All apartments in Round Rock
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
606 Cambridge DR
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM

606 Cambridge DR

606 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

606 Cambridge Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Kensington Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
This charming brick home, in a quiet neighborhood, is close to Dell's Round Rock Campus, I-35, and the up & coming downtown of Round Rock. This property has all the things you need for an executive extended stay or a family transition to the area. An independent home office space, to separate work life. Plenty of space in the back yard for kids, with a large covered patio to enjoy the central Texas evenings. The great room features a wood burning fireplace. Come see how well you will love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Cambridge DR have any available units?
606 Cambridge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Cambridge DR have?
Some of 606 Cambridge DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Cambridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
606 Cambridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Cambridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 606 Cambridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 606 Cambridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 606 Cambridge DR offers parking.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Cambridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have a pool?
No, 606 Cambridge DR does not have a pool.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have accessible units?
No, 606 Cambridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Cambridge DR has units with dishwashers.
