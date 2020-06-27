All apartments in Round Rock
403 Yucca Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

403 Yucca Drive

403 Yucca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 Yucca Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley South

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Round Rock Home! - Updated home M-I-L Floorplan with open great room surrounding limestone fireplace with mantel. Newly installed butcher block counters, Grohe faucet, beehive tile backsplash, stainless energy star dishwasher and farmhouse shelving pantry. Bamboo hardwoods throughout, newly installed low-flow toilets in bathrooms, surround sound and outdoor speakers. Large backyard. Walkable neighborhood is less than 1 mile to Bluebonnet Elementary, 2 parks with tennis court, play-scapes. Gigabit connected. Location to major employers, including DELL, Scott & White, Samsung, Emerson. Near Hester's Crossing and La Frontera Shopping. Easy access to 45 toll and IH35.

(RLNE3417749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Yucca Drive have any available units?
403 Yucca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Yucca Drive have?
Some of 403 Yucca Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Yucca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
403 Yucca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Yucca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Yucca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 403 Yucca Drive offer parking?
No, 403 Yucca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 403 Yucca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Yucca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Yucca Drive have a pool?
No, 403 Yucca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 403 Yucca Drive have accessible units?
No, 403 Yucca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Yucca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Yucca Drive has units with dishwashers.
