403 Yucca Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel tennis court fireplace

Gorgeous Round Rock Home! - Updated home M-I-L Floorplan with open great room surrounding limestone fireplace with mantel. Newly installed butcher block counters, Grohe faucet, beehive tile backsplash, stainless energy star dishwasher and farmhouse shelving pantry. Bamboo hardwoods throughout, newly installed low-flow toilets in bathrooms, surround sound and outdoor speakers. Large backyard. Walkable neighborhood is less than 1 mile to Bluebonnet Elementary, 2 parks with tennis court, play-scapes. Gigabit connected. Location to major employers, including DELL, Scott & White, Samsung, Emerson. Near Hester's Crossing and La Frontera Shopping. Easy access to 45 toll and IH35.



