Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:57 AM

3749 Pine Needle Circle

3749 Pine Needle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3749 Pine Needle Circle, Round Rock, TX 78681
Village at Mayfield Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*!*!*!*!*!*! Refunding application fees with Approval!!! !*!*!*!*!*!

Large 3 Bedroom home with Office and Large Multipurpose Room!

Check out our video- tour: https://youtu.be/kHOvBOMHqdk

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Village at Mayfield Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2006

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Large multipurpose room!
- Large open kitchen and floorplan.
- Great tree shade!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3749 Pine Needle Circle have any available units?
3749 Pine Needle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3749 Pine Needle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3749 Pine Needle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 Pine Needle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3749 Pine Needle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3749 Pine Needle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3749 Pine Needle Circle offers parking.
Does 3749 Pine Needle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 Pine Needle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 Pine Needle Circle have a pool?
No, 3749 Pine Needle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3749 Pine Needle Circle have accessible units?
No, 3749 Pine Needle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 Pine Needle Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3749 Pine Needle Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3749 Pine Needle Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3749 Pine Needle Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
