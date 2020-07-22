3749 Pine Needle Circle

Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom home with Office and Large Multipurpose Room!
Check out our video- tour: https://youtu.be/kHOvBOMHqdk
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Village at Mayfield Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2006
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Large multipurpose room!
- Large open kitchen and floorplan.
- Great tree shade!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **