3749 Pine Needle Circle

Large 3 Bedroom home with Office and Large Multipurpose Room!



Check out our video- tour: https://youtu.be/kHOvBOMHqdk



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Village at Mayfield Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2006



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Large multipurpose room!

- Large open kitchen and floorplan.

- Great tree shade!

- Quiet Neighborhood!

- Tons of Natural Light!

- Two Car Garage!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



