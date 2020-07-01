Rent Calculator
3606 Eagles Nest St.
Home
Round Rock, TX
3606 Eagles Nest St
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3606 Eagles Nest St
3606 Eagle's Nest Street
No Longer Available
Location
3606 Eagle's Nest Street, Round Rock, TX 78665
Eagle Ridge
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Fresh paint, off 1431 and Sunrise. Caldwell Heights, Hopewell Middle and Stony Point High.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3606 Eagles Nest St have any available units?
3606 Eagles Nest St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3606 Eagles Nest St have?
Some of 3606 Eagles Nest St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 3606 Eagles Nest St currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Eagles Nest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Eagles Nest St pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Eagles Nest St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 3606 Eagles Nest St offer parking?
No, 3606 Eagles Nest St does not offer parking.
Does 3606 Eagles Nest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Eagles Nest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Eagles Nest St have a pool?
No, 3606 Eagles Nest St does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Eagles Nest St have accessible units?
No, 3606 Eagles Nest St does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Eagles Nest St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Eagles Nest St has units with dishwashers.
