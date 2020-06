Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious condo opens to a fenced backyard, has additional storage in the garage and a full size utility room on the 1st floor. Even includes a doggie door for your furry friends! In popular gated community, very conveniently located, within close proximity to Forest creek Elementary, minutes to HEB, shopping, entertainment, dining and entertainment. Approximately 25 minutes from airport and 20 minutes from downtown.